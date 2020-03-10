Rapids Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $232,041.26 and approximately $301.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,439,500,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,423,542,974 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

