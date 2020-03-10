Ratecoin (XRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Ratecoin has a market cap of $33,508.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

