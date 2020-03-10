Raven Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,020.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $698,252.34 and $5,020.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.02514977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00124655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

