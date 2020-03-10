Ravencoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $134.40 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,692,405,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, IDCM, Nanex, QBTC, Graviex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

