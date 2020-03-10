Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,316 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $56,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.50. 84,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.35. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

