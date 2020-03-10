Raymond James & Associates Buys 339,993 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 251.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after buying an additional 9,005,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,429,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,039 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

