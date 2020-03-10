Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Omnicom Group worth $46,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,524,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 120,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,298. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.