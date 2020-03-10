Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.70% of CyrusOne worth $51,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 241,136 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,627,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 143.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

