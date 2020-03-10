Raymond James & Associates Has $44.94 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.88.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $524.26. 26,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,864. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $417.30 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.14 and its 200-day moving average is $564.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

