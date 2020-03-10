Raymond James & Associates Has $47.47 Million Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Evergy worth $47,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 74,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

