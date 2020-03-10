Raymond James & Associates Has $52.41 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $52,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 342,904 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102,366 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $19,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AON by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $178.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.23. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $162.66 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.