Raymond James & Associates Has $57.62 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Republic Services worth $57,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,372,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

