Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $50,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 48.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.83. 42,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,829. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.81. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $134.62 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

