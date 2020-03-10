Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $43,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,680,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. 179,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

