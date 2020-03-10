Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 217.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Healthequity worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 22,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

