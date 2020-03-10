Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 298.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Masco worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Masco by 72.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 214,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.