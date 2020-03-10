Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $156.95. 63,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,059. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

