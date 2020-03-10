Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 117,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $13.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.71. 36,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $300.01 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.59.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.