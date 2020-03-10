Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. 250,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

