Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,283 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,923 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 321,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $105,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $146,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

ADBE traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $252.03 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.10 and its 200-day moving average is $312.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

