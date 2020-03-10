Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,999 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. 83,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

