Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2,288.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS SMDV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.