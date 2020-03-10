Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, hitting $81.22. 850,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

