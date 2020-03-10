Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $134.62 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.81. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.