Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. 358,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,739. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

