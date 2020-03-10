Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dollar General worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.06. The company had a trading volume of 154,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,015. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

