Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.62 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,431. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $222.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

