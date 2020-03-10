Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.26. The stock had a trading volume of 71,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.35. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

