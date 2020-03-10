Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,514. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

