Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,375. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

