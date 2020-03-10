Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.40% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,865.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. 397,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.15.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

