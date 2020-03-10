Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.05 Million Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Polaris Industries worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,446. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.