Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

