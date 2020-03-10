Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.15 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.91. 238,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,220. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

