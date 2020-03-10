Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.12 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

ORLY traded up $11.94 on Tuesday, hitting $385.57. 40,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,140. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.79 and its 200-day moving average is $414.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

