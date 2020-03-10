Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,537. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.