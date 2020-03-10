Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.27. 74,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $115.71 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

