Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Raymond James worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

RJF stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 36,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

