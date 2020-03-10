Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

