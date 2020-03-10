Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 387,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,827,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $463,245,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 453,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

