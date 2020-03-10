Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 5,418.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,647,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,863. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

