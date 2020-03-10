Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.62% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

XSW stock traded down $7.76 on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

