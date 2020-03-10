Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,228 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in FedEx by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 31,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 98,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.