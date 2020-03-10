Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.38. 113,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.