Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,876 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

WY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 108,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.45 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.