Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,283 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

