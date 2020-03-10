Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 28,246 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,463,000 after purchasing an additional 750,880 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 96,379 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,203,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,142,000 after purchasing an additional 110,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

