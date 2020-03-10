Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 76,880 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 6,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,826. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

