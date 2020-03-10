Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,576,000 after acquiring an additional 396,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 129,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,130. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.