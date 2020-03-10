Raymond James Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Outperform

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $778.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

